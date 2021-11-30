PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian in Palmer.
Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns said that officers were called to the area of North Main Street, near Wright Street, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
North Main Street, between Fletcher and Searle Streets, is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.