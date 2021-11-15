olyvia mayou

(Photo courtesy: Palmer Police Department)

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager who had been reported missing since last week in Palmer has been found.

According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, Olyvia Mayou, 16, was last seen on November 8. She was believed to have last been wearing a black sweatshirt with a design on it.

(Photo courtesy: Palmer Police Department)

Burns told Western Mass News that Mayou was found safe on Monday, November 15 around 4 p.m. by Monson and Palmer Police.  

Investigators thanked the public for their help in the case.

