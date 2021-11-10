PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Palmer Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a teenager who has been missing since Monday.
According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, 16-year-old Olyvia Mayou was last seen on November 8th. She is believed to have last been wearing a black sweatshirt with a design on it.
Olyvia is about 5 ft 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes and black hair. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792.
