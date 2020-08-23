PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now after a vehicle struck a utility pole at 2126 Palmer Road Sunday afternoon.
The Palmer Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News that Palmer Road is currently closed between South Street and Calkins Road, as National Grid continues to restore power caused by the crash.
Officials also said there are no reported injuries from the crash. They are advising the public to avoid the area as there are wires down.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
