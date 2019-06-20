PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Oak Knoll Cemetery in Palmer has been around since the 1860's.
Recently, residents have been complaining about the lack of maintenance on the property.
Some Palmer residents took to Facebook about their concerns with the conditions of Oak Knoll Cemetery, some even calling it a disgrace.
"It's so badly overgrown and neglected," Palmer resident Tom Trombly tells us.
Community members have been unhappy with the looks of the cemetery, posting comments and pictures online.
"It's something that's part of our town and it's unfortunate that it's just left to just be neglected," says Trombly.
Western Mass News did some research and found that the Palmer Department of Public Works is responsible for maintaining cemetery conditions.
Palmer's DPW director responded to our questions with a statement, saying in part:
"We understand the frustration of residents and family members of loved ones that are buried at Oak Knoll. The department of public works is working to make sure that oak knoll cemetery conditions are improved and continue to be maintained in the appropriate manner."
The Palmer DPW tells Western Mass News that weather and staffing circumstances have played a role in this issue.
Meanwhile, residents wait for the historic cemetery to get the attention it deserves.
"Understandable that budgets are tight right now, but at least we've got to do something to show some pride in our town," added Trombly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.