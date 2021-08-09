PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments on a story Western Mass News has been following. Significant damage to roads in Palmer following last month's extreme flooding.

Residents concerned last week that the town would not fix the streets before winter are now hoping the town council will address their issues at Monday night's meeting.

Palmer residents reached out to our newsroom, frustrated about road conditions causing repeated damage to their streets, including washouts, ditches, rocks, and frost heaves.

This was the scene at Rondeau Street last month following severe flooding. But residents say they have experienced problems over the last 30 years, which they claim have never been permanently addressed by the town.

At a town council meeting, taking place Monday night at 6:30 p.m., residents will hope their road safety proposals will be addressed. They involve school bus safety, making it possible for two cars to pass safely on Olney Street and Rondeau Street, an s-curve on Rondeau Street that is creating a blind spot, snowplow safety, and drainage maintenance.

Residents who reached out said they're optimistic that something will be done before the winter inflicts more damage.

On the agenda, the director of the Palmer Department of Public Works will address storm damage and road repair projects.