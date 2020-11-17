PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Palmer is reminding residents to be cautious with their Thanksgiving plans after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
According to town manager Ryan McNutt, Palmer ended last Thursday with 36 positive cases of COVID-19.
As of Monday, Palmer had 57 positive cases with over 21 of them reported since the previous Friday.
Three of those reported cases involve infants under the age of one.
According to McNutt, these new cases are being reported in Palmer more frequently than at any other point this year.
Palmer's town manager adds that all of the positive cases track back to unmasked indoor gatherings.
He is now asking town residents to do their best to protect their families and the community as a whole.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for any updates.
