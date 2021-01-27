PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Palmer has been selected as a regional vaccination site for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The town is asking all residents 65 or older to call the Palmer Senior Center and leave a message with your name, address and phone number to be reached at.
The number for the center is (413) 283-2670. Extension 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5.
The staff there will help residents be placed on the vaccine list.
The town asks those calling to, “please have patience with the staff who are fielding many, many calls.”
The Palmer vaccine site is regional and they are servicing over 11 other communities as well.
At present, Palmer expects to only receive 100 doses per week throughout February, but this effort will expand as more vaccines are delivered to Massachusetts and then Palmer.
