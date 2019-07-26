PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tragedy in Palmer is giving rise to an incredible example of community giving.
Earlier this week, Lisa Domnarski died from a fall that happened while she was feeding the horses on her farm.
While animals were one of her passions, there was another one that Lisa communicated to her husband hours before her death.
When you love a place like the Domnarskis love Palmer, it's because you appreciate the good and strive to fix what's not.
Lisa Domnarski's final wish was to make the track at Palmer High School usable and safe.
Speaking to her husband, Matthew, it's quite clear why.
"First time, I ever saw her, I can remember it like it was yesterday," Matthew Domnarski said.
They said high school sports build character, but at Palmer High School, they built something more for Matthew and Lisa Domnarski.
"She was wearing this little green Park Street School cheerleading uniform and I instantly had a thought like 'I'm going to keep an eye on that one'...She ran track, I ran track. She just, she loved me so much that she used to tell me that she willed it to happen," Matthew Domnarski added.
The Domnarskis chose to build their family in Palmer and their sons took part in the sport that brought them together.
However, Lisa was concerned that the old high school track wasn't aging as well as the true love it once sparked.
"It's a gravel track. It wears out and then you end up with potholes," Matthew Domnarski noted.
It's a problem they hoped to help solve as they built their retirement in Palmer.
"...And just spend the rest of our lives just sitting out," Matthew Domnarski said.
However, when Lisa fell from her barn, their plans were cut short.
"She spelled out sorry like she ruined it all and..." Matthew Domnarski noted
Lisa made sure Matthew knew her last wish was to see a new track built at their old school.
"She really desperately needed to be heard. I don't know how much a track costs. Who knows how much? Plenty of money, but we got to do something," Matthew Domnarski explained
There's a $500,000 fundraising goal and in fewer than 72 hours, there's $60,000 raised.
When the fundraising is complete, Palmer High School Principal Susan North assured Western Mass News the track will bear Lisa's name.
"We would like to see the track be named after Lisa with a special presentation of a ground breaking ceremony when the time comes," North said in a statement.
Matthew Domnarski added, "50 percent of me is devastated and the other 50 percent, I feel like I'm the luckiest man."
It's not the way a high school romance should end.
"Who meets someone at age 17 and is able to make that relationship work?" Matthew Domnarski said.
However, because of Lisa's love for Palmer, it could be the way - another one like theirs - begins.
"You just make your place that you want to live...you make it the way you want it to be," Matthew Domnarski noted.
If you want to donate to the Palmer High School track fund, you can CLICK HERE.
