PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a murder that happened in Palmer earlier this month.
According to spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, Jim Leydon, 54-year-old Brenda Mayhew, of Palmer, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police Detectives and charged with murder for her alleged responsibility in the homicide that occurred on Fox Street on February 8th.
The suspect was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and then taken to the Palmer Police Department where she was booked.
Mayhew is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.
According to Leydon, the identity of the victim is set to be released later in the day.
The homicide is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office, Palmer Police Department, and Hampden District Attorney's Office Murder Unit.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest on-air and online.
