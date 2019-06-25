Palmyra St. in Springfield closed due to downed tree.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several residents in Springfield are without power at this time after a tree fell on Palmyra Street.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters were called to Palmyra St. around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a downed tree.
When crews arrived on scene, they observed that had a large tree had fallen across the road and had landed on passing car.
The driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Capt. Tetreault added that approximately eight houses are without power at this time.
Eversource crews are on scene attempting to restore power to the homes that have been impacted, and an estimated restoration has not yet been given.
Police have closed down Palmyra Street as crews work to remove the tree from the roadway.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
