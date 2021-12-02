SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As temperatures are starting to drop many people are experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and as the pandemic continues heading into a second holiday season in a row, the issue can be magnified for many.
“It’s kind of depressing because it’s nighttime so early, you think it’s late at night, but it’s not,” said Mario Cintra.
If you feel your mood changing with the seasons, you aren’t alone. According to Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center, ten percent of people suffer from SAD or seasonal affective disorder
“It usually starts right around now actually, usually around November, December, particularly after the clocks have changed and the days are getting shorter and shorter,” Anfang explained.
SAD, commonly referred to as the winter blues, can last until March and Anfang told Western Mass News people experience symptoms in different ways.
“For many people, it’s pretty mild, but for some people, it can be more significant and can start to impact their daily function and their ability to work or to study or to manage at home,” Anfang added.
Anfang suggested spending time with others, getting adequate sleep, and exercising and he said the best way to cope is to get outside in the sunlight, but some may need to seek professional treatment.
“For some people, it doesn’t seem to work or they have more significant depressive symptoms and in those cases, we might think about other treatments that might include antidepressant medication or psychotherapy or the combination of both,” Anfang explained.
With the holidays right around the corner, that can cause even more challenges for some.
“Certainly other stressors, you know, the holidays can be a stressful time for people in general because there’s a lot of loss, financial pressures, social pressures, and then of course, we now have the overlay of COVID, which seems like things get better and then we sort of take a step or two back,” Anfang noted.
However, for one local resident, the holidays help keep his spirits bright.
“I’m celebrating Hanukkah right now, I enjoy going out every night and lighting the menorah with my family, so for me, that’s been something I’ve been doing at night. It’s kind of kept me out and about,” said Max Robbins.
