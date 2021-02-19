AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is tax season and the pandemic has brought some changes to the filing process.
“It’s going to be crazy because you have the new changes in the individual’s laws due to coronavirus, but also on the business side,” said Sean Wandrei, senior lecturer in accounting at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.
Filing your taxes is going to be different than ever before. Whether you’re part of a family or a business, there are a few things you should be aware of.
“When you file your 2020 tax return, we’re going to have to find out if the client actually received the stimulus payment because if they didn’t receive it, they would get credit for it and it would be refunded to them on their 2020 tax return,” Wandrei explained.
In order to get your $1,200 payment, there is a step you must complete to ensure you receive your government aide.
“There’s an actual tax form. Most people are going to use a program and it’s going to ask you if you received a stimulus payment and if you leave it blank, it’s going to assume that you didn’t,” Wandrei noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic did bring about a few tax breaks that individuals and businesses can take advantage of.
“The good news, I believe, if the loan is below $150,000, it will automatically be forgiven, but you still need to get some information, so if you did receive those loans and want them to be forgiven, you’re going to need to track those expenses,” Wandrei added.
For teachers, Wandrei said, “If you didn’t spend the $250 on school supplies like you normally would have, but you spent money on PPE, that can be used in that deduction.”
Taxpayers may also be able to claim sick leave and a family leave tax credit that was created by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The IRS expects millions of returns and encourages filing electronically, but experts said it’s important to know when to seek professional help.
“For most people who have a job, a house, or rent, have one or two kids, that are married, you can probably get away with using a TurboTax-type program,” Wandrei explained.
However, if you’re a small business, Wandrei added, “For peace of mind, you’re probably better paying someone. How much is your time worth?”
