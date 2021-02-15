SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2020 wedding season looked a lot different due to the pandemic. Hosting and attending large gatherings has not been allowed for nearly a year, forcing many couples to scale down or postpone their big day.
That's why we're finding out what the experts think the 2021 wedding season will look like.
“2020 was a whirlwind for sure,” said Melissa Dinwiddie.
Like many 2020 brides, Dinwiddie planned her perfect wedding in 2020, but the pandemic had other plans.
“We were dead set on keeping our original wedding date, that was October 10, and we actually decided to postpone very late in the game,” Dinwiddie noted
Their wedding date is now set for August 2021. In the meantime, the couple got married. Like true pandemic style, they tied the knot over Zoom so a grandfather could officiate the wedding before passing away.
“You have to see the silver-lining of everything. We are married now, so having a big ceremony is not as important to us, so that’s why we didn’t mind moving it again,” Dinwiddie added.
However, it’s not just the couples that are feeling the effects from the global pandemic. Wedding industry professionals across the board have been hit hard.
“We continue to hit a lot of roadblocks because nobody really has the answers as to when the world is going to open again,” said Jackie Martucci with Events by Jackie M.
Martucci told Western Mass News that most of her 2020 couples postponed their weddings to 2021.
“We just want to get back to normal, but we want to get back to normal as safely as possible,” Martucci explained.
She’s staying optimistic, even taking over management of a local venue to bring in more income.
Staff at The Log Cabin in Holyoke, a popular local wedding venue, are also staying positive despite a rocky 2020 season.
The ballroom at The Log Cabin typically holds about 400 people, but at the height of the pandemic, only 10 people were allowed inside and as the 2021 wedding season approaches, the capacity rules are in question.
Lynn Kennedy, director of sales and marketing at The Log Cabin, said that 90 percent of their 2020 weddings were postponed.
“We have been hurt, there’s no question about it. We absolutely have been hurt, but we have used all of our tools and resources to get through this pandemic,” Kennedy said.
Currently in Massachusetts, large gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside. Masks must be worn while inside and dance floors must remain closed.
“We are optimistic for later summer and early fall to be at somewhat level of normalcy, but it’s our responsibility to still tell these clients that we still could have mandates in place,” Kennedy added.
With so much unknown, wedding experts suggested having an outdoor event if possible.
“It’s a little bit of a loophole that we can work with. Everyone likes to be out in the fresh air, we can put up tents, we can make sure capacity guidelines are met and we can do that a little more safely,” Martucci explained.
With so many unanswered questions, some couples are already making decisions to postpone their wedding to 2022, but for brides like Dinwiddie, there's not any more options.
“2021 is just an absolutely insane year trying to make all the dates line up…We have back-up plans in place. Unfortunately, we can’t postpone again. We are just going to make August happen one way or the other,” Dinwiddie noted.
Kennedy added, “I think the season will have ups and downs and be prepared for that, but there are definitely bright days ahead."
