SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dating has changed during the pandemic. Instead of meeting out for drinks or in-person, hopeful singles have been forced to get creative staying inside and at home for most dates.
“This is almost a year doing this and it’s just the weirdest thing ever,” said one Springfield woman, who asked to stay anonymous.
She’s a nurse in her twenties who has been navigating the dating world throughout the pandemic.
“There was a few virtual dates where we watched movies on Zoom or played games on the computer and they just fizzled out,” the woman explained.
Virtual dates have been the new normal for hopeful singles as the coronavirus pandemic has changed the standards.
“It’s really shaped how people meet, how they interact, how they decide to stay in a relationship,” said Elizabeth Barron, clinic director with the Center for Human Development.
Barron said the virus is forcing many people to figure out their feelings quicker.
“When starting a relationship, you’re having to have really intense conversations about health and safety practices that you wouldn’t have to have in a relationship,” Barron noted.
She told Western Mass News that people have to consider COVID-19 precautions when considering meeting for a date.
“It can’t just be if you are attracted to someone anymore. I think that’s sort of the main point. That’s part of it, but there are so many other issues at play…Just take it one step at a time and try to have fun,” Barron explained.
Singles now more than ever are turning to online dating apps like Bumble. Clare O’Connor, head of editorial content for Bumble, said they’ve seen a huge increase in something they call ‘slow dating.’
“I think people are really taking the time to be intentional and think carefully about what they want in a relationship…It could be months or even longer to video chat and talk on the phone and then maybe go for a low-key socially distanced walk,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said about one-in-four people on Bumble have gotten back on the app since a recent breakup.
“Whether that was because they were physically distanced from someone during the pandemic or whether they were suddenly with someone 24/7 and realized that maybe wasn’t the relationship for them,” O’Connor said.
She said 56 percent of people surveyed on Bumble said they think 2021 is going to be their year, with half saying they are looking for something serious and the other half only wanting something casual.
The Springfield women we spoke with is still actively on dating apps with a socially distant date coming up.
“I just kind of lowered my expectations even lower than they were before and just going with the flow and seeing how things happen and not really expecting too much out of it,” she noted.
