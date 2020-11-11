SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Mass natives moved to New York City to take on the Big Apple and the big stage.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the performing arts careers of two brothers have been halted as they wait for Broadway to reopen once again.
“I hope it just spreads a little bit of light, joy and hopefulness,” performer Nick Burrage said.
Westfield natives Nick and Josh Burrage are featured dancers in a video that has gone viral created by a group of theater performers in New York City.
The brothers, who have toured with Broadway shows including Wicked, Cats and A Bronx Tale, said a friend in the business reached out to them with an idea for a passion project.
“I would love to put it together, bring some people together, dance around on a field, a baseball field, and film it and kind of just have fun and get creative and just give us some inspiration and inspire others,” Josh Burrage said.
The video -- which was shared on social media -- was created in an effort to create an outlet for performers missing the big stage and to bring back some entertainment for anyone who may be missing the theater.
“I remember finishing and being like ugh, I want to do this every day,” he said. “It just brought back a little bit of that normalcy that we have been missing.”
“It was just good to let loose and have fun and dance with everybody,” his brother said.
The two brothers grew up dancing as young boys in Westfield at the New England Dance Center.
Nick Burrage said when he received the news that shows were being canceled, he thought maybe it would be just a two-week break and never considered he would go this long without performing for a large crowd.
“It was definitely tough,” he said. “There was a week where everything was in the air and we weren't’ sure what was going to happen especially because Broadway announced they were shutting down NYC.”
While they wait to get back to some degree of normalcy the two have been spending time both taking dance classes virtually and also teaching them. So when the stage lights turn back on, they are ready to go.
“So we do have to make sure that we are staying in shape and practicing because if you don't do that for so long, you can get rusty,” he said.
The brothers have one message for any performers missing their craft -- to get creative and not to be afraid to find safe ways to collaborate with friends.
