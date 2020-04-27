SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The tourism industry in the Pioneer Valley has come to a grinding halt because of coronavirus.
A collective breath is being held that many local attractions will still get in a summer season.
There was no mention from Governor Baker on Monday to extend the stay-at-home advisory in the Bay State past May 4, but it's clear that opening places like museums and restaurants won't be as easy as flipping a switch.
“The pandemic and the mandatory closures of businesses have had a dramatic effect on tourism in the Pioneer Valley and western Mass.,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Let's start with what they do.
“The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is a destination and marketing organization and it’s our job is to get the word out that western Mass. is a great place to visit,” Wydra explained.
That includes every destination you can think of - large and small - in western Massachusetts.
“We look at our visitor as four different buckets. We have leisure visitors, people who are on vacation. Convention and meeting planners, those bringing big groups of people here. Motor coach tour operators, bringing busload, and then sports organizers,” Wydra noted.
All of those are basically shut down.
“In fact, in the last few weeks, we gauging the lost business, group business, conventions and meetings that we've lost, big events. We're up to 113 pieces of business that would have generated about $137 million into our local economy, so a big, hard hit for tourism,” Wydra said.
Wydra told Western Mass News that there is a collective effort to be ready.
“So we did a call two weeks ago with 12 of our local attractions, everyone from the Hall of Fame, to Zoar Outdoor were on the call…22 people on this call. The good news is they are all focus on what are the steps we need to take. That could mean timed entry into museums, it could be Zoar Outdoor, where you had 15 people on a raft and now, it’s 6,” Wydra added.
Banking on a pent up need to get out and explore, for now, Wydra said the bureau is hoping people will explore online by mapping out what they will do, when they can.
“And then, when we're given the green, the all-clear signal, and we can start having some visitors, we've been working with our local attractions and hotels and restaurants to make sure proper protocols are in place, so when they do come we're taking proper care of them,” Wydra noted.
For now, Wydra said many are talking about what businesses will look like when they do open - taking temperatures at point of entry, some installing new ventilation systems - to make sure people are and feel as safe as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.