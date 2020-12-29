SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As 2020 draws to a close, it's that time of year to begin thinking about taxes.
The upcoming filing season is going to be trickier for most Americans with increased unemployment, working from home, and general financial struggles due to COVID-19.
Come January 1, you may never want to think about 2020 again, but either on or before April 15, 2021, you'll have to in order to file your taxes.
Western Mass News spoke with tax expert Paul Federici getting answers on what has changed this year that will both help and hurt you.
“So, there are a lot of different things to keep in mind in terms of 2020 and everything that’s going on. I really can’t see if it’s going to be better or worse,” Burgess, Schultz, and Robb Enrolled Agent and Accountant Paul Federici said.
One of the upsides in your filing will be surrounding stimulus checks seeing as they are non-taxable. You may also still be entitled to one.
“Something on our 2020 tax prep software is that if you did not receive that $2,400 and you are entitled to it, you can take that as effectively tax withholding on your 2020 tax return,” Federici explained.
But he said a possible issue he sees arising in your 2020 filing comes in the form of unemployment benefits.
“A lot of people were laid off from their jobs. So they collected unemployment quite possibly for the first time. Not only did they collect unemployment, but they also had a $600 bump from the IRS, which is also taxable,” Federici said. “My clients who contacted me I had them have taxes withheld, but there are people who didn’t have taxes withheld. At the end of the year, that may impact them negatively when they do their tax return,” Federici said.
Another major question many have asked is can you write off expenses you've had from working from home? Unfortunately, the answer is no.
“There was a form that used to be added to your tax return for, let’s say salespeople, and people who work from home who had expenses. That was actually done away with by the IRS a few years ago,” Federici explained.
Lastly, the IRS had yet to announce when filing season will begin, but it is expected to open in early January.
But Federici’s advice if you're looking for a greater return this year is to seek help as soon as possible.
“Anybody who can get in earlier, it will be easier for us to look into these situations, especially the changes, and see what we can do to help alleviate any issues,” Federici said.
