SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Columbus Day weekend is usually a popular time for travel and business, but with the ongoing pandemic, the holiday weekend looks a little different.
"I would say my revenue is down 75 percent, which is huge,” said Susan Carson, owner of Carson’s Bed and Breakfast in South Hadley.
Carson told Western Mass News she's only had the business since 2017, but compared to previous years, having only one guest this weekend is unusual.
"Business is definitely down,” Carson added.
Typically, this time of the year is busy for the bed and breakfast, but it's not because colleges nearby, like Mount Holyoke, are online.
"I am hoping perhaps the college will open in January,” Carson noted.
However, if that doesn't happen, Carson said bed and breakfasts offer a unique experience and are smaller than hotels, so during a pandemic that could make a difference.
"A bed and breakfast is nice in that respect because I am smaller than a large hotel, especially during COVID. There's a lower risk because there's not as many people,” Carson explained.
Carson said she has some reservations throughout the end of the year, mostly around the holidays. She hopes next year will be better for business.
"I'm hoping the economy will come back up, businesses will be able to open more. I just think, well, I'm being patient,” Carson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.