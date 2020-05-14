SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the very first time, AAA is not putting out a prediction on memorial day travel.
Simply put, not a lot of cars are expected to be on the roads because of the pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke to a local AAA spokesperson about that, and looking forward...whether you should pull the trigger on that summer vacation.
This is a first for AAA.
Memorial Day usually kicks off the summer travel season, but this year's holiday weekend many people are expected to just stay home.
As for that summer vacation and whether to book that beach house - as we find out - that's a tricky question.
"This is the first time in 20 years when we don't have a forecast to share," said AAA's Pioneer Valley's Sandra Marsian.
Marsian also said there simply isn't data during this pandemic to predict memorial day travel.
"In 2009 we had 31 million people traveling for the Memorial Day holiday. That period was considered the great recession. Last year we saw 43 million which was the highest we'd seen for Memorial Day travel. This year we can't even give you a prediction of what we're going to see," Marsian explained.
Most of us won't hit the road or at least, stay pretty close to home Memorial Day weekend per pandemic guidelines, but what about booking that summer vacation?
That's a bit more tricky.
"All the state mandates by the governor's vary state by state and may vary month to month and may also vary on a week to week basis," Marsian said.
In other words, it depends.
For example, Rhode Island's governor said the state beaches could open for the summer's Memorial Day weekend...with social distancing guidelines.
The same story in Maine, however, the state of Maine will not allow visitors from the state of Mass to rent a hotel room or stay at a campground.
If you have a home or family to stay within that state, you need to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Marsian told Western mass news, do your homework and check state government websites before booking.
"We feel optimistic that people will return to travel as soon as it is safe to do so more so just people we feel people are feeling antsy and cooped up and they just want to get back to doing normal things like having amazing vacations with their family," Marsian said.
She also said many people are waiting it out a bit to book for vacations this summer, but with all that time at home...
"We think people are going to come back and they're going to come back big. Almost to the point where we wonder if they'll even be capacity for as many people that want to book if they don't book early for next year," Marsian noted.
As for booking hotel rooms, campgrounds, or things like Airbnbs - each state has its guidelines - travel experts said many right now are offering free cancellations up to 48-to-72 hours, but to always check, before hitting send.
