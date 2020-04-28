SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus has created an unintended consequence when it comes to childhood vaccinations.
Many parents are putting off their children's well visits and that includes getting vaccinations doctors say are critical in keeping our children safe.
The biggest question appears to be “Is my child's pediatrician's office even open and is it safe?”
We spoke to a local pediatrician to dig deeper into what every parent needs to know when it comes to keeping up with their kid's vaccinations.
“I think there's a lot of fear in the community with COVID-19 and the impact on their children and they're hearing the message from the governor and others to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Dr. John O’Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
O'Reilly said the number of visits to his office is down and that means so are the number of vaccinations.
“I think we do want to get the message out there that vaccinations are a critical part of their children's health and we need to bring children in to get them vaccinated to prevent other diseases besides COVID-19,” O’Reilly added.
In fact, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said vaccine doses ordered were down 39 percent in March and 68 percent in the first two weeks of April, compared with last year.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that he wants parents to know pediatrician offices are open and are safe.
“Pediatricians are working hard to let parents know that pediatric offices are safe places to be. We are screening patients when they come in to make sure that if the patient or the parent has signs of illness, fever, cough, shortness of breath that they are being treated differently and no one is waiting in a waiting room spreading illness,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly said by and large, for a child, not keeping up with vaccinations could create a greater risk than COVID-19.
“Children who get measles are more likely to do then children who get COVID. The same for some of the other vaccine preventable illnesses,” O’Reilly said.
Preventable illnesses, O’Reilly said, like pertussis, meningitis and pneumoccal pneumonia.
“I think that COVID-19 pandemic has really shown parents that using vaccinations to prevent diseases is really important,” O’Reilly explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.