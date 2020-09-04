SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Three County Fair will continue this year at the fairgrounds in Northampton but not for the general public.
Fair officials are only opening the grounds to a select number of exhibitors due to COVID-19.
Exhibitors had to register ahead of time to show arts and crafts, baked goods and livestock.
The livestock showers will be let on the fairgrounds after filling out a health questionnaire.
When they get through the gate, they’ll be greeted by a quiet and still sight.
Where there’s usually a hustle and bustle of preparation, there is now only silence at the Three County Fair.
The event will be closed to the public this weekend due to COVID-19.
General Manager James Przypek said competitors in select youth livestock categories will be allowed, but only if they signed up in advance.
“With the gathering size limitations, we’re only able to take a dozen entries from each of the competitions that will take place,” he said.
Those competitions will take place outdoors.
Inside an exhibition barn, competitors in the arts and crafts and food categories had to drop off their entries ahead of time.
“Color, the solidity of the jam,” he said.
Their work -- unseen by the public -- will be quietly judged by those dedicated to the fair’s mission of promoting agriculture
“I was a 4h-er so I actually technically have been doing something like this for 60 years,” said judge Anna Wood. “It’s something that we’re losing. It’s disappearing.”
Pryzpek said the Three County fair is the longest-running consecutive agricultural fair in the country.
In a year when other fairs have been canceled, Przypek said they were only more determined to keep the tradition alive.
“We started in 1818 and the fair has gone through world wars and other pandemics,” he said. “This one wasn’t gonna stop us.”
But looking at where the carnival rides would have stood, where the food would have been served, where the demolition derby would have delighted audiences, Przypek said it can’t be ignored how COVID-19 has left its mark on their corner of the world.
“Generations are used to coming here,” he said. “Because it’s Labor Day weekend, it’s going to be such a beautiful weekend, it’s definitely bittersweet.”
The winners of the arts and crafts, baking and food categories will be announced on the fair’s social media pages.
