SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will not be a Parade of Big Balloons through downtown Springfield this year.

Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the parade, which normally takes place the Friday after Thanksgiving, will "take a pause" this year and will not be held due to current restrictions on parades and COVID-19.

“We are saddened to see another tradition be cancelled...But it is for the safety and health of our community. We do not want to risk further spread of coronavirus to the audience, participants and volunteers," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt in a statement.

Earlier this year, the organization was also forced to cancel the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast, which is normally held in May.

Spirit of Springfield did announce last month that Bright Nights at Forest Park will take place this winter, with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.

