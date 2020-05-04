(AP) -- Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Massachusetts Statehouse on Monday calling on Baker to lift his declaration of a state of emergency and stay-at-home advisory aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
The protesters, including supporters of President Donald Trump, held signs reading “Tyranny is not Leadership,” “Governor Baker End Lockdown Hoax,” and “End Shutdown” and waved American flags and flags bearing Trump’s name.
At least two trucks with banners reading “Trump Keep America Great 2020,” “All Lives Matter,” “Build the Wall,” and “Make Liberals Cry Again” also drove by to cheers from protesters.
Few of those gathered were wearing masks. Most were crowded together and not staying 6 feet apart as recommended for social distancing efforts. There were similar protests over the weekend in Maine and Vermont.
