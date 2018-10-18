SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, a panel discussion on Question 1 will be held, which voters will see in the upcoming general election on November, 6th.
It asks if the government should limit the number of patients a nurse can see at one time.
November's general election isn't just about electing politicians.
There are also three ballot questions voters will get to have their say on.
Question 1 is getting a lot of attention, and here are just some of the patient-to-nurse limits we would see.
Three patients in intermediate care could be treated by one nurse.
In the emergency room, one critical patient per nurse and five non-urgent patients per nurse.
Soon-to-be mothers in active labor can have one nurse, and five psychiatric or rehabilitation patients would be able to be overseen by one nurse.
Those who are voting yes on this question, meaning they're in favor of it, say it would improve the quality of care patients receive, because nurses would be able to focus on a set number of them.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association is leading the push for a 'yes' vote.
Those voting 'no', meaning they're not in favor of it, say that this would make a mess of our healthcare system, raising healthcare costs nearly $1 billion annually, and force some smaller hospitals to close, because they can't meet their nurse-to-patient ratios.
Both Nurses Association and hospitals are leading the push for a 'no' vote.
On Wednesday night, from 6 to 7:30 in the Veritas Auditorium at Elm's College, the panel on Question 1 will be held.
It's open to the public.
