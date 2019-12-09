AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year, the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is about a week shorter than usual.
For that reason, panic has set in for many shoppers.
The clock is ticking and shipping deadlines are looming.
There are 16 days left until Christmas. Panicked yet? If you need to get packages out, we have the answers on some fast approaching deadlines.
It's a little more than two weeks until Christmas. For shoppers at Cooper's Gifts Apparel Home in Agawam, the stress is beginning to set-in.
"Yeah, there's a heightened sense of 'I have to get it done yesterday' so people are in a mini-panic," said Roger Loop of Chicopee.
Loop was picking up the last few gifts on his list. However, Debra O'Reilly of Suffield, CT noted, "No...not even close."
With six fewer days to shop this season then usual, O'Reilly's feeling the stress.
"Times a crunch and things still have to get done and there's not a lot of time," O'Reilly said.
Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper's, added, "Our favorite question is who else can we cross off your list?"
Gourde told Western Mass News that many shoppers are in panic mode.
"I feel like just now, they're starting to feel the panic because they can see the calendar days just checking right by," Gourde explained.
The Christmas crunch appears to be a good thing for retailers. Even with the shorter shopping season, the National Retail Federation predicts an increase in sales of 4.2 percent this year over last. The Small Business Administration said locally-owned stores are seeing a healthy increase as well.
Gourde is cautiously optimistic.
"That's how I always describe myself as cautiously optimistic, yes, so we're hoping for the best and so far so good," Gourde noted.
Once you've picked your gifts, if you're looking to ship them, here are some important dates you need to know coming up this week:
For the most economical way to go, by ground, the deadline for UPS is Friday, the United States Postal Service is Saturday. For FedEx, you have a little more time. Monday is their deadline.
As for stress levels, Loop has the right attitude.
"No, I enjoy it," Loop said.
If you're a procrastinator and wait until the very last moment, it will cost you more, but the absolute last day for the USPS Priority Mail is December 23, same for UPS and FedEx. It is also the last day for free one-day delivery for members of Amazon Prime.
