Two local companies are teaming up trying to solve the hand sanitizer shortage.
Using their resources, they are safely making the product, bottling it, and then distributing to essential employees in the community.
You probably know the Hazen Paper Company for its state-of-the-art holographic paper technology used every year for the Super Bowl program cover.
However, as their manufacturing has slowed due to coronavirus restrictions, they decided to use their resources to help solve a community problem.
“It became evident about three weeks ago, Purel was going to be in very short supply, so I went to work on that problem,” said John Hazen, president and owner of Hazen Paper Company.
They teamed up with the Silver Bear Distillery in Dalton to put both their expertise to good use.
“I mean, we bottle vodka and liquor all the time, so it’s a similar process. We did go the extra mile here to register our product with the FDA,” said Peter Sternerup with Silver Bear Distillery.
Hazen added, “We have a process called metalization and we do coating. In coating, it involves working with chemicals like ethanol and it turns out that ethanol is the main component of hand sanitizer.”
“Really, there are few ingredients that go into it. Those ingredients are in high demand and we’re very grateful for Hazen Paper and helping us with our connection in the industry to opening up your supply chains,” Sternerup explained.
Although it’s not been an easy process, they are getting the product into the hands of workers who need it most.
“From our point of view, this is not a business. We wanted to help the city as best we could. It is pretty modest in the grand scheme of things, but it’s nice to be able to do something,” Hazen said.
Just this week, the two companies have hand delivered 100 bottles to the city of Holyoke.
Both Hazen and Silver Bear told Western Mass News the biggest problem they've run into is locating the proper bottles.
“As you can see, if you have an assortment of bottles here, the ones with the pumps are the best, but they’re in the shortest supply,” Hazen explained.
That said, they plan to produce as much of the hand sanitizer as possible while the supplies last and demand is high.
“I just want to bottle as much as we can, as much as we have access to, to help the community. I think that everyone is doing their part. We’re all in this together,” Sternerup said.
