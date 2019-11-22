SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One week from today, the annual Parade of Big Balloons will take place in downtown Springfield.
Today, the Spirit of Springfield announced that Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will serve as marshal for this year's parade.
The parade is on main street, starting at Lyman Street and works its way down to Margaret Street.
Officials estimate 70,000 people turn out for the parade each year.
Be sure to join Western Mass News at the Parade of Big Balloons.
Brittany Murphy and Chris Pisano will be emceeing this year's event and keep an eye out for the Western Mass News crew walking the parade route.
The events steps off at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29.
