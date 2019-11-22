SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One week from today, the annual Parade of Big Balloons will take place in downtown Springfield.

Today, the Spirit of Springfield announced that Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will serve as marshal for this year's parade.

The parade is on main street, starting at Lyman Street and works its way down to Margaret Street.

Officials estimate 70,000 people turn out for the parade each year.

Be sure to join Western Mass News at the Parade of Big Balloons.

Brittany Murphy and Chris Pisano will be emceeing this year's event and keep an eye out for the Western Mass News crew walking the parade route.

The events steps off at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.