RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are following developing news out of Russell where a bus carrying ten elementary school children crashed this afternoon on Route 20 near the Huntington line.
Gateway Regional School officials said that around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, a bus carrying 10 students from Littleville Elementary School went off the road on Route 112 in Huntington.
Dawn Audet says she was waiting for her kids' bus to drop them off.
"I saw it come down the hill," Audet tells us. "I heard the bam, and realized it had hit the pole."
She says that she immediately took action.
"I need to get to that bus," continued Audet. "Get them off that bus. I asked the bus driver if he was okay. He answered me, and I told him that I was going to get the kids get off the bus and I was going to let them EMTs take care of him."
Gateway Regional School officials tell Western Mass News the bus was carrying ten students from the Littleville Elementary School.
"We opened up the back of the bus," stated Audet. "Got the kids off the bus. They did a wonderful job, exactly what they were supposed to do as upset as they were."
There were no apparent serious injuries, but we're told one student was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.
All students were checked by paramedics as a precaution.
They were reunited with their parents at the elementary school.
A portion of Route 20 had to be closed, because of live wires that came down.
Many are just thankful that this didn't end much worse.
"The poor little things," says Audet. "They were just scared to death. A couple of the teachers were behind the bus so they stopped. We gathered them, [and] tried to settle them and get them set."
The cause of today's crash is still under investigation.
This story is developing and we will have more information as it becomes available.
