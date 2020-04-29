SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is causing low college enrollment rates for the fall semester across the nation.
Some universities are rethinking in-person classes in the fall, and some parents are nervous to send their kids away.
“I would prefer for them to be home in the fall,” said Lisa Aubin, an Agawam parent.
Most college students across the nation are hoping to be back in the classroom this fall, and most wide-eyed college freshman are looking to leave their home towns and move into their dorms.
“It does make me nervous, she said. “I think the fear of the unknown and not really knowing where this is all going to be in the fall.”
Aubin has a daughter in her freshman year at Salem State University, and her son plans to attend Westfield State in the fall.
“My son is busy today going online and choosing his roommate,” she said. “We’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible for both of them in terms of moving forward.”
Although neither of their schools have announced any decision in terms of what the fall semester will look like, Aubin said the thought of sending them off is worrisome.
“There’s often two, three, four students living in a dorm and 100 students in a classroom depending on the campus that you’re on, and that is definitely unnerving,” she said.
Western Mass News looked into what some local universities are thinking about for their fall plans.
“Based on the information right now, we are planning to be open this fall,” said Bryan Gross, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Western New England University. “We are planning to have students on campus in our residence halls.”
He told Western Mass News over the phone that the health and safety of their students is most important along with following state regulations.
“When we think about the four-month period of time, which is now until the fall, we know there’s a possibility that things could get better than what we currently expect, or could, unfortunately, be worse,” he said.
He said while they plan to have students back on campus, that may not look like it has in years past.
The university has multiple committees planning for testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment.
“Looking at social distancing, looking at every detail, faculty office hours, clubs and how we can offer a full WNEU experience with the health and safety of our students is first and foremost,” he said.
The university extended its deposit deadline until June 1.
They’ve also cut summer tuition in half, are offering graduating seniors two free classes in a masters program, and extended the freshman and transfer application deadline until August 15 for parents who may want their children to commute and live at home.
“We feel like that was the right thing to do, to give parents time to make an informed decision,” he said.
The school will be announcing a formal fall plan in early to mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.