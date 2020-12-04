SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking for the city of Springfield to come up with an in-person learning plan for high needs students.
But the mayor said on Friday night that schools won't return to in-person learning until it's deemed safe for all students.
Springfield Public Schools have been fully remote since the spring of last school year. But after many months away from the classroom, one Springfield mother Western Mass News spoke to said she thinks it's time for her child to go back to school.
"It’s been a struggle," said Springfield parent Sonya De Sousa.
That’s what it’s been like for De Sousa to teach her son at home. She said she needs more learning support.
"I, myself, do struggle with a child with ADHD that needs more, and at home, it's impossible to do that daily," she explained.
She believes the school district needs to come up with a plan for all kids to learn in-person while being safe from COVID-19. She told us what it is like trying to teach her son the materials he needs to learn.
"Not being able to sit still, the anger, anxiety, and stress, and the frustration of us not being able to, like myself, not being able to understand some of the materials our children are taught in school," she added.
De Sousa told Western Mass News she teaches her son the way she thinks is best, but also said his teachers know what's best to make learning easier for him.
"If he’s frustrated, there are ways. The teacher did numbers, letters, and shapes in ways for his understanding," she explained. "In a gaming way. So it easier for him to learn.”
She also said she understands the pandemic is a serious thing. But she added that teaching the next generation through remote learning is not the answer.
"We want to raise the next doctors and lawyers and engineers, and through a computer screen, it's hard to do that," she noted.
Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno released a statement on the decision to Western Mass News, saying:
“We all have the same goal of getting students and staff back into the school buildings as soon as possible. But our priority is and always will be the health and safety of our students and staff.”
The mayor is the chairman of the Springfield School Committee.
The committee will host an already scheduled virtual town hall on Tuesday, December 15, where they will ask for feedback on the school model for the second marking period.
