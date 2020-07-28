WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Public Schools announced their preliminary plan on how they will open schools in the fall.
The superintendent said this is a draft that can always be changed, and the big challenge is school buses since the state has recommended one student per seat.
School districts across the country are trying to map out what the future holds for school come fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Springfield schools unveiled their draft at an online school committee meeting Tuesday night.
“I think they have a lot on their plate,” said Melissa Provost, mother of two. “There are a lot of elements that I am sure I am not even aware of. I just took away a couple of breadcrumbs from the meeting in my perspective.”
Under the draft, the superintendent said returning to full class is the least likely model that will happen.
“Even using the parametric calculations of six feet, and that is the minimum we would go within West Springfield, does not allow for a full non-hybrid type of model,” Superintendent Tim Connor said.
The department also presented a hybrid model where students would be separated into cohorts.
That means a group of students would go to school on Monday and Tuesday, and another group would go Thursday Friday.
Wednesday would be a full remote day for all students while the school is deep cleaned.
The superintendent also put forth a phased-in model where up until 5th-grade students will have a hybrid model and grades 6 through 12 will be full time remote until a specific date.
He described how their reopening task force has been trying to figure out what is safest for students and staff.
“It’s that balance between the safety of the child of the teachers of the paraprofessionals of the whole community with the needs of the families so that has always been a big discussion for us on how we can balance that priority out,” he said.
Provost said she isn’t sure which model she prefers for her daughter.
“I don’t think anything is perfect,” she said. “To be honest, it’s just very different. We were really used to the way our lives were. You send your kids to school or you bring them to daycare.”
There is a survey posted online for parents to take, which can be viewed here.
