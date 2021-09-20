SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- South Hadley officials are about to hold another meeting in response to the substantial mold found throughout the high school building.
This comes as high school students have yet to return to in-person school. Remote learning has been approved by the state for just five days. the first day of online learning began Thursday and is scheduled to end on Wednesday.
In a letter to the school community from superintendent Jahmal Mosley, he said at this point the 400, 500, and 600 area hallways are 98% cleared. the 100, 200, and 300 hallways were expected to be ready for testing this past weekend.
Superintendent Mosley said the district is still working with the teachers union to figure out how to make up the missed days.
Right now, it's still unclear when the cleaning and testing will be finished and when staff and students can return to the building. Several crew members were seen coming in and out of the high school Monday afternoon with big trash bags.
The meeting was set to begin at 6:30 pm. Western Mass News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
