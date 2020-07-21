CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We know a little more tonight about the future of high school sports this fall in Massachusetts.
Tentative approval came today to push back the potential start date to mid-September.
A recommendation was approved Tuesday by the state high school sports association - the MIAA - to allow fall sports to start in September.
It’s now up to the state to decide whether or not that will happen.
In the meantime, parents and students are eager for sports to start once again.
Trent Bordeau is heading into his senior year at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. He’s a three-time athlete, playing football, lacrosse, and indoor track.
While Massachusetts continues to battle COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty about sports in the fall.
“Since I’m a senior this year, sports was really going to be a big thing for me, like it's my last year and I am kind of upset about how this whole social distancing, COVID thing ruined that,” Bordeau explained.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association – or MIAA - on Tuesday agreed to recommend to the state that high school fall sports should start September 14, instead of August.
The Commonwealth has yet to outline which sports will be allowed to play in the fall.
Bordeau said he wants to be able to play football this season, which is considered a high risk sport because of the close contact.
“I don’t not feel safe. The whole social distancing has helped in some way and some way not. Some people have followed the rules, some have not. I think that if we do end up having sports, I think we should just do maybe light contact or some type of training. Me, myself, I am nervous to go back,” Bordeau explained.
Western Mass News also spoke with Donna Ginty over the phone. She has three children who play a variety of sports. She said she is disappointed that the MIAA has recommended pushing pack the fall sports start date.
“My fear is that fall sports aren’t going to happen at all...some of the sports. These kids, I just feel that, and the parents, we've done everything we've been asked to do from the governor. We have socially distanced. We have kept them home. Now, they're getting out there, they're are able to practice with precautions," Ginty noted.
As of now, sports that have less contact are allowed to have practice and games, but no tournaments.
Ginty wants her kids to get back to their normal routine.
“I think if they are cautious like we are doing for a lot of things, you know, safety checks with baseball right now…My son, they have to wear a mask on the field, they have to wear a mask on the bench when they go up to bat,” Ginty added.
The MIAA said they will revisit their sports plan once they get further guidance from the state in August regarding students going back to school this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.