AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- With the recent news that some colleges will be requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before arriving in the fall, some local parents are concerned the process to vaccinate high schools students or younger could be next.
“First of all, there is no vaccine that is geared toward anyone younger than 16 yet,” Taunya Jasperson, an Agawam parent said.
Jasperson has two kids under the age of 12 in the Agawam school district. She told Western Mass News she is in favor of universities and colleges requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. But has many concerns if vaccines would be required for anyone ages 16 and under.
“It's voluntary they don't have to go to a specific college, they can go somewhere else. My kids are required to be in school,” Jasperson said.
Mayor Bill Sapelli told Western Mass News he would have a hard time implementing such a requirement.
“That would be a problem in my mind, because I would agree with those parents who are reluctant and chose that they do not want their children vaccinated,” Sapelli said.
Jasperson said more research needs to be conducted.
“You know, we are just starting to see the effects on us as adults let alone little kids, I’m not comfortable with having my kids take that or making it be a requirement for school either where they have to go,” she said.
Mayor Sapelli respects the wishes of the parents in his districts and stood behind his decision that more studies need to be conducted.
“The human’s body is going through a lot of developmental stages at the early years, from birth through 18, you are still growing and changing. And I know a lot of parents would have some severe concerns with regard to mandating a vaccine for any age but certainly, if they are under 18 or under 16,” Sapelli said.
Vaccine trials are underway for ages 12 to 15. Medical experts say children can begin getting vaccinated as early as this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.