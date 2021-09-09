SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School officials in South Hadley hosted a meeting Thursday night to answer parents’ questions about the mold issue in the high school, specifically when their kids will start school.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said students may begin the school year the week of September 20, but at this time still, no official date has been set.
South Hadley grades 9 through 12 have yet to start school, while all other students in the district have been back for over a week. Mold was found in the high school, and mold remediation is still underway.
Thursday night Mosely said by the end of the week 90 percent of the hallways will be cleaned, but after that more testing will need to be done to make sure the entire building is safe for staff and students.
He said the cleaning company is splitting up workers to other sites in western Mass. that have similar issues, slowing down the cleaning process inside the high school.
“Tuesday they had a pretty healthy workforce other days day fluctuate, and that’s because we are not the only school or community that is struggling with this mold issue there are others out there as well,” Mosley said.
At this time, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has still not approved remote learning. Other learning locations are still being explored, many come with a hefty price tag.
But parents are concerned about when all these missed days will be made up.
“To make up those days, there’s some discussion around applying for a waiver. There’s also discussion with DESE in terms of exploring February break having school during that time, exploring Saturdays before people get upset these are conversations there’s nothing set in stone on that,” Mosley said.
There is another meeting on Saturday at 9 a.m. for parents who could not make the meeting Thursday evening. Again, for the time being, high school students will remain on summer break.
