SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner pushing for students to go back to in-person learning one month from Friday. There are some parents eager to send their children back, but there is also some concern.

The state's board voted to allow the commissioner to have the power to end remote learning. But one Springfield school leader wants students to be hybrid. Some parents said the time has come to go back.

Parents have many reactions once the DESE got the vote to move forward with in-person learning. A Springfield parent told Western Mass News her daughter being at home is not helping.

“Because they’re getting lazy. It’s not working for them. My daughter is doing okay, but they’re bored. The kids want to go back to interact," said Springfield resident Donna Patterson.

One of the no votes on the state board said the plan needs more time.

“This is the first time seeing the plan. So I am going to say again, 'I am a no vote,'” said DESE board member Darlene Lombos.

But with Friday's approval, Commissioner Jeffrey Riley calls for elementary school students to return to the classroom full time by April 5, with some exceptions.

“We would then determine when best to move middle and high school students after that," he said.

President of the Springfield Education Association, Maureen Colgan-Posner, believes the district needs to go hybrid and not be in-person five days a week.

“We are not going to be able to safely get all kids back in five days a week. So I am hoping the district is given a waiver," she said.

Also, the state making another change on Friday, deciding to postpone MCAS testing.

The standardized testing was scheduled for April 5 for grades 3 to 5. But now, the test will be given between May 10 and June 11. Testing for grades 6 through 8 is to be determined.

“I think it's good cause the kids have been at home. You can’t study in the curriculum at home studying for the MCAS," said Springfield resident Anthony Kelly.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association opposes MCAS testing this spring. They released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:

“If state officials want to know what students need to recover from the pandemic, they should ask students, teachers and parents, themselves.”