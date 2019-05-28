PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of school parents and community members are coming together to help address a growing list of issues with the athletic fields at Palmer High School.
The track at Palmer High School was quiet this year after being deemed unsuitable to host meets, and, for much of the Spring season, the softball and baseball diamonds were underwater.
School parents say it's time they figure out ways to give students the proper athletic facilities so they can practice and compete safely.
It's only fitting that raindrops were falling when Palmer High School Principal Susan North spoke to Western Mass News about the state of the school's athletic fields.
"The weather has been an incredible factor of impacting our students athletics," North tells us.
The wet Spring season and 26-year-old fields have forced the school to make changes to their sports program.
"When you look at the track right here, you can see that it's uneven and it slopes down, and, when you're running, it's really important that safety is always the issue in order for them to be able to compete. For the actual meets, it has to be up to code, and so we've been going to other towns in order to have our track and field meets," says North.
Problems continue over at the baseball diamonds and field hockey area.
"The JV hasn't had opportunities to have many games," stated North.
These issues are why a group of parents are getting together to address the problems and find ways to give students the athletic fields they deserve.
"We have a limited budget in order to make sure that sports and athletics is up and going, that our kids are able to participate in the sports that they want to and then we have the transportation to bus them, which is really costly. So this is really difficult to get our fields up and going," added North.
Again, tonight's meeting starts at 5:30 at the Palmer High School Library.
The group will come up with ideas to present to the principal and superintendent, and, eventually, to the school committee.
