(WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students in the Southwick-Granville-Tolland Regional School District are not allowed to play winter sports - just like in the fall - and parents are not happy about it.
“It's ridiculous. These kids are depressed, they're not seeing their friends,” said Robert Stevenson of Southwick.
Parents Robert Stevenson and Patrick Jubb are leading the march to get their kids back on the rink, the court, and the slopes for the winter sports season.
The Southwick-Granville-Tolland Regional School District has been operating on a remote learning plan for months and they said while their children have continued to excel in their academics, something is still missing.
“I mean some of their friends, they have not actually physically seen in over a year,” Stevenson added.
This comes after fall sports were put on pause and parents and students even held a rally to have their voices heard.
Now, they are hoping to salvage the few weeks that are left of the winter sports season.
Other western Massachusetts towns like South Hadley, Agawam, and Westfield are allowing school sports. It’s another reason why Jubb and Stevenson are frustrated.
“We feel that sports in general is a way of helping their mental well-being and…there are kids that are in their junior and senior year now that re-requiring that varsity letter or that extra step in that sport to get into that college that they're looking for,” Jubb explained.
In this district, they tell me fall sports were moved to a ‘Fall 2’ phase this coming spring, so Jubb and Stevenson are also hoping to increase the line of communication with district leaders to hopefully better prepare for that season.
“I want to be civil. I don’t want to be…we're the Southwick Rams…I don’t want to butt heads to get our point across," Jubb said.
However, good news may be in sight. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told Western Mass News that the board of health and health advisory committee meets every Friday. She said with only one student and one staff member positive for COVID-19, a return to in-person learning could happen soon and winter sports are not off the table.
“It is really difficult as a superintendent and also a lover of sports as I have two athletes myself as children…We are constantly trying to balance the academic priorities with the social-emotional priorities and during COVID. It's a balancing act of doing what is best for kids. I am hopeful that shortly we will be able to not only be in-person, but back to playing sports as well,” Willard said.
