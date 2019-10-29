WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local parents are in an uproar over the sudden announcement that the nursery school their children attend could close before Christmas.
Western Mass News has more on how the financially struggling Wilbraham United Church could leave 20 families without child care if their decades-old nursery school program can't stay afloat.
Church officials said they shaped their nursery school program around a class size of 50 students, but this year, they are operating with half the students and that means half the cash flow.
"I don't believe that because the board never came to us and said the school was closing," said parent Jessica Thouin.
As their children played in the background, parents voiced their anger about a message that was recently relayed to them by the director of the Wilbraham United Church nursery school.
It's an announcement parents said was made at pick-up time.
"It was brought to our attention that as of December holiday break that the children will not be returning to school. There was no communication from the pastor from the board of directors," Thouin added.
Rev. Chip Hurd with Wilbraham United Church added, "The Wilbraham United Church nursery school has been around for at least 50 years."
For those 50 years, the nursery school was able to operate financially independent of the rest of the church, but due to low enrollment, Hurd said that's not the case this year
"The church's donations have been covering. We are running a deficit of about $5,000 a month going forward. [Reporter: and how much does it cost to put on the nursery school?] It's about $10,000. We've got teachers that we need to pay, lights that we need to keep on," Hurd explained.
During a school meeting, parent tensions ran high and Hurd addressed why it took so long to communicate the financial struggles.
"I think maybe we hoped against hope that we wouldn't come to this day that we wouldn't see this happen and so maybe we would delay a little bit there," Hurd noted.
He explained that the church operation itself has also become strapped for cash.
"It's been a disappointment that in the nursery school's moment of need, we are also experiencing some financial tightness that doesn't allow us to very easily cover some of their expenses," Hurd said.
At the meeting, the parents formed a committee right then and there to begin a fundraising campaign to keep the school open at least through the end of the school year in June - explaining their frustration comes from a place of care.
"I have no complaints. I love the teachers. I love the classrooms. It's really disruptive to the kids and of course, you know as parents, we're very emotional about it because I mean you don't want to see your kids have to go through a struggle like that," said parent Stacy Rosen.
Thouin added, "Why would we want to take our children out of this community? Why would we want to take them away from the peers, the connections that they've made thus far? My son is very shy, so for him to just uproot where he feels safe is just not okay for us."
If you want to donate to the nursery school, the parents have started a GoFundMe. For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.