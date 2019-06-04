WEBSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents in Webster are on edge after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted at a local park.
The girl told police she was riding her bike to meet her friend at may street park when a man persuaded her to get inside of his car.
This was something parents said they are warning their children to stay away from strangers.
Amanda Fleck told Western Mass News May Street Park in Webster is usually filled with children of all ages.
"It is usually a quiet neighborhood you know we bring our kids out here to play since the incident it's kind of a little bit more settled down people stay away you know it has been scary," Fleck said.
On Friday investigators said a man persuaded a 12-year-old girl to get inside his car.
The girl told police she believed the man brought her to Connecticut where he sexually assaulted her.
He allegedly then dropped her off back in Dudley, Massachusetts.
The girl said she then ran to someones home to call her mother.
At a press conference, Tuesday police reminded parents to speak with their children.
"Everybody feels the same you know they don't want their kids coming out here alone anyone or being able to let them leave the house and go play for a couple of hours," Fleck said.
Investigators are now turning to the public to help to find the suspect.
The suspect was described as a white male with blonde hair.
Anyone with pictures or surveillance video is asked to call the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.