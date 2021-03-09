SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Tuesday evening, new requirements just released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education called for elementary and middle school students to be back fully in-person next month as COVID-19 metrics continue to improve.

All elementary school students are required to be in person five days a week by April 5. Local school officials and parents said this is a realistic plan.

“It’s something I’ve been asking for for a very long time,” Springfield parents Nicole Desnoyers said.

All elementary school students across the state are now required to be in school fully in person five days a week starting April 5 with middle schoolers closely behind by April 28. A plan is still being worked on for high schools.

“I’m actually all for the idea. I understand a lot of parents are not, and I respect that. I think it’s a personal decision,” Desnoyers explained.

The DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday mandated hybrid learning days and remote days to no longer count towards required learning hours.

The full return to school includes a mask mandate for students and staff, three feet social distancing, and six feet social distancing during lunch.

Desnoyers is a parent of a fifth-grader and kindergartener in Springfield. She said she’s relieved to see the new mandate after a difficult year of remote learning.

“My children haven’t been given a chance to be in person in Springfield at all at all, unlike many other districts. So I’m all for them getting back in the building,” Desnoyers said.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said his district is currently in a hybrid learning model, but school officials are already starting to update plans to put DESE’s requirements in motion.

“I'm hopeful that we'll be able to do that I'm hopeful that we can bring our older kids back earlier too instead of later in April, bring more kids back in April,” Reichelt said.

Over in Easthampton, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said the state’s requirements are realistic, and she’s hoping this puts the ball in motion to have a normal graduation at the end of the school year.

“I do see a little bit of light, maybe will be able to celebrate those achievements and the students with their families. I’m hopeful,” LaChapelle explained.

Parents can still opt out of sending their children in person and can choose a remote model for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, school districts can apply for a waiver if they are in a fully remote model but will have to provide a detailed timeline to be considered.