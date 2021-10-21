SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We asked parents how they feel about this shot, they have been voting in an online poll, and so far over, 31 percent of parents said they would get their children vaccinated right away.
10 percent said they would wait and see how it rolls out, 51 percent said they are not interested, and six percent said they are not sure.
We spoke to a Springfield parent Thursday who says she will vaccinate her 11-year-old daughter.
Yaritza Bruno, a mom of two, is awaiting approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for her 11-year-old daughter.
“I feel they are more protected against the virus,” Bruno said.
Her 13-year-old son has already received the shots.
“She just told me to get it for school and sports and stuff like that,” 13-year-old Alexis Santiago said.
On Wednesday, the White House unveiled its plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11; this pending emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off.
But planning across western Mass. is already underway.
“So we are in the process of contacting the state where we get our vaccines from and figuring out the process of how to accomplish that,” Redwood Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Pediatrician Dr. John Kelley said.
Dr. Kelley in East Longmeadow said parents have already asked to be put on a waiting list.
“Just in two days, I easily compiled a list of over 10 names,” Dr. Kelley said.
Under the White Houses’ rollout plan, the vaccine will be offered in 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices as well as pharmacies and clinics.
President Joe Biden’s administration says it has secured enough doses to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how children’s doses will differ from those administered to adults.
“The adult dose of that vaccine is 30 micrograms, and the children dose, as I understand will be 10 micrograms,” Dr. Kelley said.
Dr. Kelley said packaging and storage will also be different.
“It’s going to be packaged in a slightly smaller vial, it’s going to be color-coded differently so that it could decrease any confusion between the children’s dose and the adults’ dose. They will keep it in a standard vaccine refrigerator for 10 weeks so, we don't have to keep it at the ultra-low temperature,” Dr. Kelley said.
Earlier Thursday, State Health and Human Services Secretary MaryLou Sudders shared more information regarding the rollout across the Bay state.
She said 515,000 children ages 5-11 will become eligible for the pediatric vaccine.
The state is expecting an initial shipment of 330,000 doses, arriving sometime between October 26 and November 5.
Meantime, emergency authorization is expected in the first week of November.
Sudders said more details are expected to be released next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.