(WGGB/WSHM) -- Less than a week after the deadly school shooting in Michigan, schools in western Massachusetts are dealing with alleged threats of similar violence. Two schools in Franklin County - Mohawk Trail Regional and Franklin County Tech - have had an increased police presence this week.
Officials at Franklin County Technical School sent out a call to parents to alert them of an investigation into possible concerns of violence at school. Some parents weren't too concerned, while others kept their students home from class that day.
"Panicked, a little bit of panic,” said Betty Pease.
Parents of Franklin County Technical School students were alerted to an investigation that was taking place after something a student said last Friday. School Superintendent Rick Martin told Western Mass News that the conversation alluded to a school shooting.
"They fabricated a story about one student being a school shooter. We investigated the process and since then, several students have retracted their original statements,” Martin explained.
Martin told us an investigation revealed there was no actual threat. Still, they took precautionary measures by increasing police presence at the school on Monday.
Some parents felt that was enough to keep their students safe.
"I felt safe. It was a very comprehensive phone call. It explained that they had the police involved and that they did a thorough investigation. They came to the conclusion that everything was going to be okay and so I felt good about it,” said Mike Deziell.
Others, like Pease, worried about events like the deadly school shooting that took place in Michigan last week. Therefore, she chose to keep her student home on Monday.
"For safety reasons…You see other schools having issues and I don't want him at school with things like that happening,” Pease added.
Martin said the students involved will be held accountable.
The investigation is still ongoing
