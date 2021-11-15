HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Mass. National Guard members helped to test more than 100 students and staff for COVID-19 at Hatfield Elementary School after the school reported a spike in positive cases.

We're told there are 20 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Although parents said the increase is alarming, most we spoke with trust that school officials are handling the situation appropriately.

Hatfield Elementary School parents lined up Monday afternoon to pick-up their kids from school. It was a similar scene to Monday morning when parents lined up to get their students tested for COVID-19. The school alerted parents to an increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

"My daughter, we got a notification that she was a close contact,” said Amy Thompson Avishai.

Some parents we caught up with said they weren't very surprised to get the notice.

"It was about time it was going to happen. We've managed to get through this far,” said David Kutcher.

Thompson Avishai has a daughter in fifth grade who attends the school. The family was notified last week that she was considered to be in close contact with a positive case. At first, they were alarmed, but they had her tested multiple times over the weekend and on Monday Morning and she was negative every time, which meant she could head back to class. She told Western Mass News that she was pleased with how school officials handled this situation.

"I think the principal is doing a good job,” Thompson Avishai added.

Other parents told Western Mass News they also trusted the school to handle the outbreak.

"The school has been doing a great job. They've been doing a great job with the ‘Test and Stay’ program with the pool testing and with everything, so they're doing an amazing job and I trust them to take care of my kids in class,” Kutcher added.

However, some said they are hopeful that the approval of the pediatric vaccine will lead to fewer situations like this one.

School officials will continue the ‘Test and Stay’ method throughout the week. They are also in the process of conducting contact tracing to alert any parents if their student is at-risk.