WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A petition on the White House website is getting some national attention.

The petition is looking to make school bus safety a priority nationwide and it would include hefty penalties to those who break those laws.

From October 30 to November 1 of this year, there were five school bus crashes. In those three days, five children were killed and more were injured.

Since then, an online petition was started with the goal of making school bus safety a federal law.

It needs more than 95,000 signatures before the White House will take notice.

Western Mass News caught up with some parents spending the Veterans Day holiday with their kids and Sharon Johnson, a mother of four, said it’s absolutely a good idea.

"I think that we really need to have something more in place to keep our kids safe. With stricter penalties, I think people might obey the laws a little better," Johnson noted.

The petition calls for severe penalties nationwide for those who violate the red lights on a bus, suggesting jail time, a license suspension, and a $5,000 penalty for the first offense.

"I think that something needs to be in place so that they are not in danger when they are in the care of our schools," Johnson said.

This petition needs the required signatures by November 30 before anything can happen legally, but one dad said that, either way, those who break the law need to be held accountable.

"Enforcing the laws, so no commuter vehicles can pass a stop sign on a bus," said David Goulin.

All of the parents we spoke agree. They want to do whatever they can to keep their kids safe.