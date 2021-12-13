SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield family is speaking exclusively with Western Mass News after their daughter was tragically hit and killed by a school bus last week.
Alexangeliz’ Medina’s parents told us she was a special person who touched a lot of lives and they’re grateful for the outpouring of support they've received from the community.
“She always wondered what it was like to see without her glasses...and now she can,” said Sorangel Ayala.
Sorangel Ayala and Alex Medina showed Western Mass News a picture of their daughter, 16-year-old Alexangeliz Medina. They lost Alexangeliz last week after she was hit by a school bus at the intersection of State and Dwight Streets in Springfield on her way home from Springfield Central High School last Wednesday.
“She's usually home by 2:30 and it was getting past 2:50, almost three o'clock, and I don't hear from her…I called her and I called her like ‘Please, can you answer please? Where are you?’” said Sorangel Ayala.
They then received a call that their daughter was in the hospital.
“This is not something that you prepare for. It’s not something that ever crosses your mind,” Sorangel Ayala added.
Her parents describe Alexangeliz as an outspoken girl who cared about everyone.
“If she did not agree with you or heard something that she felt was wrong, she'd call you out on it. She was that kind of person. She did not like nobody to feel left out or hurt…We never knew how many lives she touched...sadly, ‘til now,” said Alex Medina.
They told us she loved drawing, making TikToks, and learning new languages.
“She taught herself how to speak Swedish, write it, and read it, and try to talk to us in Swedish,” Sorangel Ayala noted.
Alex Medina added, “Backtalk us in Swedish.”
She was the kind of person who was always there for her friends.
“Her friends...they called her ‘her therapist.’ She was the one that they looked to,” Alex Medina noted.
Set to graduate in 2023, Alexangeliz was excited about her future.
“She wanted to become a teacher. She wanted to keep touching other lives and teach her ways and be accepting of everybody,” Sorangel Ayala said.
Alex Medina added, “We were making college plans already, talking about SAT preps, what school she wanted to go to.”
They’re now trying to make sense of what they say should have never happened.
“Why is there no crosswalk? Why is there nobody to watch these kids go home and get across these cars safely?” Alex Medina noted.
Sorangel Ayala said, “She was almost home, like two blocks away. It wasn’t even that far and that makes it more difficult more hard to understand more...like why?”
Solangel and Alex said they wish they could have one more chance to see their daughter’s bright smile again.
“We just want to hold her. That's all we want…give her a big hug because she always knew that we loved her. That was never a doubt in her mind. She never doubted that, not ever we made sure she felt our love every single day, even when she didn't want it,” Solangel Ayala and Alex Medina said.
Services for Alexangeliz will be held this Thursday and Friday at the La Rosa Funeral home in Holyoke.
A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral expenses. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
