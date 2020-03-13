(WGGB/WSHM) - Despite Governor Charlie Baker's recommendations, a number of schools in our area are stopping operations, many announcing today that they will be closing for cleaning for two weeks.
A number of schools are closing for safety reasons, but the big question parents are thinking is what are they going to do about child care for two weeks.
Many schools in western Massachusetts are now scheduled to be closed for at least two weeks, aimed at coronavirus precautions.
Parents tell Western Mass News they now have to figure out what to do with their kids for two weeks.
“I am going to do my best to work around it, to make sure in all places my daughter's safety is a priority. To make sure that she's okay and that those around her are going to be okay," Chicopee resident Marianne Gerena tells us.
Both Chicopee and Springfield schools are going to provide meals for students during the time they’re closed.
Chicopee is allowing anyone under eighteen to receive the meals they’re going to give out.
“If the need be, I would like to take advantage of, but in the meantime, we're just going to kind of be home," stated Gerena.
Other parents and guardians think it is necessary for schools to be closed.
“I think that we need to take this seriously and if we can limit the spread right now, then maybe we can kind of contain it a little bit and maybe keep it from getting really really bad," local resident Cynthia Potter says.
Both school districts understand families concern for their children.
They say it was a hard choice for them to make.
“This is hard for families. That’s why we wanted to notify people early so they can make plans. Bringing large groups of children together isn't a good idea anywhere," Superintendent of Springfield Schools Daniel Warwick said.
“One of our factors in deciding and letting the public know tonight was so that people did have two to three days to make some plans. On Monday, we will be able be in touch with some agencies that normally take some of our students," Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark added.
Over a dozen schools are closing for the next two weeks.
Greenfield Public schools is not on this list.
They announced they will only be closed for one week instead of two.
