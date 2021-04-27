CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Diapers are a big expense for those with little ones and they're about to get even more pricey.

“My son is three years old and my daughter is four months old,” said Andriy Kovalskyy of Agawam.

With children this young, parents like Kovalskyy are always stocking up on diapers, but they're about to get a bit more expensive.

Data analytics and marketing company Neilson-IQ reports disposable diaper prices rose 8.7 percent during the year ending April 10 and now, diaper makers are hiking up prices again.

Some parents in the area said they're just going to have to adapt.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, it costs around $80 a month to provide diapers for one child and 1-in-3 American families struggled to afford them even before the pandemic.

After learning about the incoming increase in diaper prices, Kovalskyy said he's left without many options.

“Some families really struggle about this, especially young families,” Kovalskyy noted.

So how much will diaper prices actually rise? Western Mass News crunched the numbers. We found out diaper company Kimberly-Clark, which makes Huggies and Pull-Ups, will increase prices by mid to high single digit percentages in June, while Procter and Gamble, which makes Pampers and Luvs, will raise prices in mid-September. This means a pack of diapers that usually costs $24.99 could cost as much as $28

Western Mass News also learned the sticker shock won't just impact parents. It'll also impact local businesses.

“We haven't increased our prices yet, but if it keeps going up the way that it is, we'll soon have to…Let’s just stand together and fight the diaper battle,” said Sam Newell, owner of Fruit Fair in Chicopee.