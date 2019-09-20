WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone is still talking about the chilling PSA put out this week by Sandy Hook Promise.
We spoke with the superintendent in West Springfield, who says the back to school-themed gun violence public service announcement is troubling to watch.
He also says he is not sure who it's targeted to.
The Sandy Hook Promise campaign starts with students having a normal day at school then taking a tragic turn as gunfire rings out.
Western Mass News spoke with West Springfield School Superintendent Michael Richard about the potential impact of the video.
"The Sandy Hook Promise PSA is certainly a moving one. It is stirring. It is a bit controversial. I think I am not sure who the ultimate target audience is for that PSA," Richard tells us.
He says it could be a challenging video for students to understand.
"There are some children for whom this will resonate and say, 'I got it, I understand it, and I need to be on high alert'. There are others who might be really disturbed by this," stated Richard.
But Richard says he hopes the training they do in their schools would help to prevent scenarios depicted in the PSA.
"We drill regularly in the schools. We do lockdowns and shelters in place so students understand procedures and protocols, so they can respond appropriately, and so that staff can also guide them. We also keep our fingers crossed every day that all this practice we put into this will never have to be utilized," explained Richard.
Western Mass News spoke with one parent who says a video like this should be addressed in the school system
"I feel like that should be more in school so that teachers and counselors are there to answer questions, you know? A commercial is just left open ended and your child is left with anxiety and questions, and what if there is a parent not home to answer those questions?" asked one local parent.
Richard says if any of your children have questions about the video, feel free to reach out to your school's guidance counselors.
